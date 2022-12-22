Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill With Policy Riders

By James Arkin (December 22, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion bill funding the government through September ahead of a looming deadline this week, approving a package that included a number of last-minute agreements and policy preferences at the end of the congressional session....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS