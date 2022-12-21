Mass. Justices Give Golf Course Mulligan On Errant-Ball Trial

By Chris Villani (December 21, 2022, 11:32 AM EST) -- Massachusetts' top court on Tuesday wiped out a $5 million verdict in favor of a couple whose house was repeatedly pelted with golf balls from an abutting country club course, ruling that the lower court judge improperly instructed the jury....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS