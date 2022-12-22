Theme Park Co. Wants To Shake Duck Boat Crash Suit

By Greg Lamm (December 21, 2022, 9:51 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday had tough questions for both sides in a case alleging that a theme park company deceived a Seattle duck boat tour company when it sold it a faulty amphibious vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash, pushing back against arguments that centered on whether or not the state's consumer protection law was violated....

