7th Circ. Orders New Trial For Atty Acquitted Of Wire Fraud

By Celeste Bott (December 21, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday reversed the acquittal of a former Freeborn & Peters partner on wire fraud charges and remanded the case for a new trial, saying that while the attorney has compelling arguments in his defense, there was substantial evidence to support a guilty verdict, which should be weighed by jurors, not the court....

