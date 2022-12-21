UnitedHealth Faces ERISA Suit Alleging Overcharging Scheme

By Grace Elletson (December 21, 2022, 7:44 PM EST) -- Two UnitedHealth plan participants sued the insurance giant in New York federal court Wednesday, alleging in a proposed class action that it violated federal benefits law through a scheme that caused insureds to be overcharged for out-of-network medical services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS