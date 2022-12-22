Migrant Kids' Attys Settle For $577K Fee In Shelter Suit

By Lauren Berg (December 22, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- Advocates for migrant children housed in emergency intake shelters told a California federal judge Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice agreed to pay $577,000 in attorney fees incurred in enforcing a decades-old settlement that set out standards for detaining children in the facilities....

