2 Bankman-Fried Allies Plead Guilty, To Aid Feds In FTX Case

By Pete Brush (December 21, 2022, 9:54 PM EST) -- Former FTX technology chief Zixiao "Gary" Wang and Caroline Ellison, who ran the crypto hedge fund of indicted former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, have pled guilty and are cooperating with the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office in its case against Bankman-Fried, authorities said Wednesday night....

