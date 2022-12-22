Building Code Nonprofit Accuses Calif. Rival Of Ripping Off IP

By Dorothy Atkins (December 22, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- A nonprofit that creates model building codes hit a California for-profit company with a copyright infringement suit in New York federal court Thursday, accusing the rival of "commercially exploiting" its copyrighted international and custom building codes and publishing them online, while also removing some of the nonprofit's copyright notices....

