BofA Can't Ditch TelexFree Ponzi Scheme MDL Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (January 3, 2023, 2:39 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused Tuesday to reconsider his decision denying Bank of America's bid to toss claims it aided the global TelexFree Ponzi scheme, but agreed to trim claims against a bank senior vice president who opened and quickly closed a TelexFree account....

