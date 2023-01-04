Southwest Seeks New Trial In Anti-Abortion Worker's Bias Suit

By Beverly Banks (January 3, 2023, 6:48 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines Co. asked a Texas federal judge for a new trial after the court ordered the reinstatement of a worker who claimed she was fired for her anti-abortion views, with the airline arguing that the court didn't properly instruct the jury and that a religious accommodation "would have imposed an undue hardship."...

