Chrisleys Can't Extend Prison Report Date In Bank Fraud Case

By Tom Lotshaw (January 3, 2023, 4:58 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge denied a request by Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best," to delay their prison report date, but did order the government to respond to their motions for bond pending an appeal of their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions....

