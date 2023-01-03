TransUnion Escapes $18.3M Verdict In Source Code Fight

By Eric Heisig (January 3, 2023, 1:46 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Tuesday zeroed out an $18.3 million verdict a startup obtained against TransUnion for allegedly holding its source code hostage after ending a business agreement, ruling the awarded damages were barred by the agreement between the company and the credit reporting giant....

