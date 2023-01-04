Solicitor General, Others Weigh In On Lanham Act's Reach

By Tiffany Hu (January 3, 2023, 9:39 PM EST) -- The solicitor general's office took no sides when it told the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out a $113 million verdict in a case that challenges the scope of the Lanham Act on foreign businesses, taking aim at both an appeals court's ruling and arguments made by each side....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS