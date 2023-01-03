Clothier Thom Browne Ripped Off Adidas' Stripes, Jury Told

By Stewart Bishop (January 3, 2023, 8:00 PM EST) -- An attorney for Adidas on Tuesday told a Manhattan federal jury how fashion house Thom Browne Inc. exploited the footwear giant's iconic three-stripe logo for use in its own burgeoning sportswear line, despite being warned over a decade ago to back off....

