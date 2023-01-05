Goldman Can Arbitrate Employment Interference Suit

By Patrick Hoff (January 4, 2023, 2:29 PM EST) -- A former Goldman Sachs wealth adviser is required to arbitrate claims that the investment bank got him fired from a job he took after leaving the company after a New York federal judge ruled that the pacts he signed still apply though the employment relationship is over....

