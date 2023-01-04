Game Over For 'Loot Box' Gambling Suit Against Supercell

By Gina Kim (January 4, 2023, 6:25 PM EST) -- A California federal judge permanently tossed a proposed class action on Tuesday that accused the Finnish game-maker behind Clash Royale and Brawl Stars of exploiting addictive behavior and promoting gambling by offering in-game purchases for "loot boxes," finding that the boxes aren't "illegal slot machines or controlled games" under state law. ...

