Navajo Nation Sues Again After Feds Slash Judicial Funding

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 5, 2023, 10:15 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation on Thursday filed another federal breach of contract case against the U.S. Department of the Interior over funding for its judicial branch, the latest lawsuit in an ongoing battle against the agency over tens of millions of dollars the tribe says it has been shortchanged....

