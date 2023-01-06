Parents Fight Nurture's Bid To Toss Toxic Baby Food Suit

By Mike Curley (January 6, 2023, 1:35 PM EST) -- A group of parents alleging that baby food manufacturer Nurture Inc. hid the presence of toxic heavy metals in its products are pushing back against a bid to dismiss their consolidated complaint, saying Nurture is mischaracterizing their claims as based on safety instead of false advertising and labeling....

