Land Buy Isn't Fraud, Atlanta Film Mogul Tells Chancery

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 6, 2023, 4:56 PM EST) -- Film mogul and developer Ryan Millsap never agreed to stop buying real estate when he sold his Atlanta-based Blackhall Studios film campus in April 2021, and he did nothing wrong by purchasing an undeveloped 1,500-acre property nearby, his attorney told the Delaware Chancery Court on Friday, urging it to dismiss a fraud suit against him....

