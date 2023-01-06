3rd Circ. Denies Coverage For Businesses' Pandemic Losses

By Matthew Santoni (January 6, 2023, 2:25 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit said a group of New Jersey and Pennsylvania businesses aren't entitled to insurance coverage for their lost income during pandemic-related closures, ruling Friday that the COVID-19 virus and its associated government closure orders did not create a "direct physical loss of or damage to" their properties....

