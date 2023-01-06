Icahn Stuck With Xerox Investors' Suit Over Nixed HP Merger

By Stewart Bishop (January 6, 2023, 10:32 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Friday refused to dispose of consolidated shareholder derivative litigation brought by Xerox investors targeting activist investor Carl Icahn for allegedly trading on nonpublic information regarding a potential merger between Xerox and HP Inc., citing disputed facts about an internal investigation into the matter....

