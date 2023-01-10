Samsung Hit With False Ad Suit Over Galaxy Storage Capacity

By Gina Kim (January 10, 2023, 2:46 PM EST) -- Samsung customers filed a putative class action in New York federal court Sunday, accusing the tech giant of falsely touting the memory capacity of a Galaxy smartphone without disclosing that the device's operating system and pre-installed applications take up 21% of storage space, leaving less for music, photos and videos....

