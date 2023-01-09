McDonald's, Ex-CEO Settle SEC Claims Over Termination

By Sarah Jarvis (January 9, 2023, 11:34 AM EST) -- McDonald's Corp.'s former CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook on Monday agreed to a $400,000 fine and a five-year officer and director bar to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims he lied about the circumstances leading to his termination, while the company avoided a fine in its own settlement....

