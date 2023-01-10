US Supreme Court Won't Hear Holocaust-Looted Art Case

By Caroline Simson (January 9, 2023, 8:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to weigh in on a case seeking the return of a valuable art collection that was looted from a Hungarian Jewish family during the Holocaust, refusing to revisit a D.C. Circuit decision that allowed the nearly 13-year-old case to continue....

