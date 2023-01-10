Chrisleys Denied Bond In $36M Bank Fraud Case

By Rosie Manins (January 10, 2023, 11:11 AM EST) -- Todd and Julie Chrisley of the reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best" must report to federal prison on Jan. 17 to start their sentences of 12 and seven years, respectively, over a $36 million bank fraud scheme and tax evasion, after a Georgia federal judge denied on Tuesday their request for bond pending appeal of their convictions....

