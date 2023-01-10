Playing Card Co. Looks To Nix Info Request In Antitrust Suit

By Joyce Hanson (January 10, 2023, 7:24 PM EST) -- A longtime U.S. playing card company has urged an Illinois federal court to put a stop to a subpoena in antitrust litigation by riverboat casino companies against Scientific Games Corp., saying it's not a party in the suit and doesn't participate in the automatic card shuffler market....

