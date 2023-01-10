Sterigenics To Pay $408M To End Over 870 Emissions Suits

By Celeste Bott (January 9, 2023, 7:57 PM EST) -- Industrial sterilization company Sterigenics said Monday night it has agreed to pay $408 million to settle more than 870 personal lawsuits pending in Illinois state and federal courts over claims that it polluted a community for decades with ethylene oxide emissions from its now-shuttered Willowbrook plant....

