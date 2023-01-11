Insurer Can't Fast-Track Path To Appeal In Shooting Case

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 10, 2023, 2:15 PM EST) -- In a short but scathing order, a Georgia federal judge denied an insurance company's bid for a final judgment on its duty to defend in an apartment shooting coverage suit, saying the case is far from ready for an appeal to the Eleventh Circuit....

