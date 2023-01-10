2nd Circ. Asked To Reinstate NY Concealed Carry Restrictions

By Y. Peter Kang (January 10, 2023, 8:44 PM EST) -- New York state officials are asking the Second Circuit to overturn a district judge's block of the state's concealed firearms law that was quickly enacted after a June U.S. Supreme Court decision expanding Second Amendment rights, arguing gun rights advocates can't sue because none were denied a concealed carry permit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS