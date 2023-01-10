Ex-Aegerion Rep In Talks With Feds To Avoid 2nd Fraud Trial

By Brian Dowling (January 10, 2023, 1:43 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors are in early talks with a former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. salesman to resolve allegations that he ran a drug fraud scheme, after the First Circuit tossed his conviction due to an improper jury verdict slip....

