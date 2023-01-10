Pending Appeal, Balwani Asks To Stay Out Of Prison

By Emily Field (January 10, 2023, 6:39 PM EST) -- Ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani on Monday asked a California federal court to let him stay out of prison as he appeals his 13-year sentence for defrauding investors and patients with bogus blood-testing technology, arguing he does not pose a flight risk or danger to the community....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS