McDonald's SEC Deal Puts Clawbacks On The Value Menu

By Sarah Jarvis (January 11, 2023, 9:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put public companies on alert this week about the importance of going beyond formalistic compliance changes following executive misconduct when it declined to fine McDonald's Corp. in an enforcement action while crediting the fast-food giant for clawing back its former CEO's compensation....

