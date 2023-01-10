49ers Data Breach Affected 20K People, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 10, 2023, 7:22 PM EST) -- The San Francisco 49ers put the personal information of more than 20,000 individuals at risk as a result of a 2022 cyberattack against the NFL franchise that lasted five days, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in California federal court....

