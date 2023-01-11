Judge Won't Trim Navajo Nation's Land Trust Suit

By Brent Godwin (January 11, 2023, 5:22 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation can continue its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior over a casino road easement, with a federal judge in Arizona agreeing that the department deprived the tribe of constitutionally protected property interests when it approved a land trust for the Hopi Tribe....

