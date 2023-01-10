1st Circ. Open To Boston Bomber's Death Penalty Challenge

By Brian Dowling (January 10, 2023, 7:41 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel on Tuesday appeared open to arguments that the federal judge overseeing the Boston Marathon bomber's sentencing made a misstep in brushing aside misconduct accusations related to jurors' social media comments on the high-profile trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS