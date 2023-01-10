Stockholder Sues In Del. For Books On $190M Microsoft Buy

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 10, 2023, 6:28 PM EST) -- A stockholder of a Microsoft Corp. merger target sued the acquired company in Delaware's Court of Chancery for records leading up to the $190 million deal, alleging that the company's common stockholders were shut out of pre-deal financing that diverted most of the merger proceeds to insiders....

