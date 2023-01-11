Texas High Court Mulls Dallas Cowboys Benefits Venue Fight

By Lauren Castle (January 11, 2023, 6:06 PM EST) -- An insurer for the Dallas Cowboys told the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday that a former player can't use a hotel as residence to determine the place of venue in a workers' compensation dispute, even though the football team paid for his stay while he was injured during training camp....

