Ford Knew Of 'Shudder' Problems In Transmission, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (January 10, 2023, 11:30 PM EST) -- A former Ford Fiesta owner who replaced his clutch three times due to a "shudder" problem told a California federal jury on Tuesday during opening statements that Ford knew of significant problems with the model's transmission while Ford contended the owner got consistent use from the vehicle....

