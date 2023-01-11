Calif. Vineyard Wants To DQ Judge In Farm Wage Theft Suit

By Ryan Boysen (January 11, 2023, 3:53 PM EST) -- A California ranch operator wants to disqualify a recently-appointed federal judge from a proposed wage theft class action alleging it systematically shorted field laborers' pay, claiming U.S. District Judge Ana de Alba is biased due to her previous activism and legal work on behalf of farmworkers....

