Firms Vie To Lead Investor Suit Against Voyager Brass

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 11, 2023, 10:32 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, The Rosen Law Firm PA and other law firms have launched bids to represent a proposed class of investors who claim executives and directors of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital Holdings should be liable for their losses after the company suspended withdrawals and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 on the heels of a downturn in the digital assets market....

