Groups Sue Media Over 'Antitrust Boycott' Of Disinformation

By Tom Lotshaw (January 11, 2023, 10:24 PM EST) -- An anti-vaccine group led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accusing the Washington Post and other media outlets of violating antitrust laws, saying they are unfairly censoring the views of it and other groups through a joint initiative with tech companies that's aimed at stopping disinformation....

