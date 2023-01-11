11th Circ. Won't Shield Dairy Cos.' Assets From $87M Award

By Rosie Manins (January 11, 2023, 6:01 PM EST) -- The owners of dairy farm operations tied to Georgia and Florida can't use federal courts in those states to protect their assets from a British Virgin Islands company trying to collect an $87 million United Kingdom judgment in a long-running investment dispute, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed on Wednesday....

