Crypto Co. Can't Use China Privacy Law To Withhold Docs

By Katryna Perera (January 12, 2023, 9:28 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that blockchain technology company Elastos Foundation must produce documents from 19 custodians in a putative class action claiming that it failed to register the cryptocurrency it created and sold in the United States, finding that a Chinese personal information protection law does not prevent the production of the requested documents....

