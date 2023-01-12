Oil Co. Wants Occidental On The Hook For $559M Award

By Caroline Simson (January 12, 2023, 6:00 PM EST) -- An oil company is targeting Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a $558.6 million arbitral award even though the award was issued against a subsidiary, telling a New York court on Wednesday that the oil giant has siphoned away the smaller company's assets to frustrate its creditors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS