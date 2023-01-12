Ga. Judge Denies Uncapped Damages In Old Dominion Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (January 12, 2023, 9:46 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has ruled that a truck driver who sued Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and one of its truck drivers after a September 2020 collision isn't entitled to receive uncapped punitive damages in the case....

