Apple App Store Rival Asks 9th Circ. To Save Antitrust Claims

By Matthew Perlman (January 12, 2023, 6:17 PM EST) -- A would-be rival of Apple's App Store has told the Ninth Circuit a lower court was wrong to toss portions of its suit accusing the tech giant of monopolizing app distribution and payments on its devices, contending the conduct is part of a long-running scheme that still continues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS