Ammo Co. Tells 3rd Circ. Pa. Doctrine Doesn't Bar Fraud Claim

By Matthew Santoni (January 12, 2023, 3:00 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania legal doctrine prohibiting tort claims like fraud in relationships governed by contracts shouldn't apply to cases where those contracts were tainted by deception during negotiations, a Nevada ammunition company told the Third Circuit in a bid to revive a lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods....

