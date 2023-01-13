Why NBA Player-Agent Fight Bounced From Court And Settled

By David Steele (January 13, 2023, 7:44 PM EST) -- The same kind of arbitration clauses that are standard in employer-employee contracts inside and outside of professional sports exist in player-agent agreements overseen by the players' union — and the one negotiated by the National Basketball Players Association is what forced NBA player Nerlens Noel to settle a dispute with his agent worth some $58 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS