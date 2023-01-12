Bannon Gets Permission To Switch Counsel Before Wall Trial

By Pete Brush (January 12, 2023, 3:50 PM EST) -- Steve Bannon won leave Thursday from a New York judge to hire new lawyers before his trial on charges of scheming to siphon portions of a $25 million fund to wall off the U.S. from Mexico, after the right-wing firebrand's current team said direct communications have ceased....

