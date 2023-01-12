Gov't Can't Duck Children's Suit Over Border Separations

By Chris Villani (January 12, 2023, 4:06 PM EST) -- The federal government must face a suit seeking compensation for children traumatized by being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration, after a federal judge in Massachusetts found the policy violated the plaintiffs' rights to family integrity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS